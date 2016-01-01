Overview of Dr. Nitin Patel, MD

Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Patel works at Cherry Hill Dental Associates in Columbia, MO with other offices in Springfield, IL and Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.