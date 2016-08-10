Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Meadville, PA.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
David A. Williams D.o. Inc.1015 GROVE ST, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 807-1202
-
2
Meadville Medical Center Outpatient Drug and Alcohol1034 Grove St, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 807-1202
-
3
Meadville Medical Center751 Liberty St, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 333-5000
-
4
Titusville Area Hospital406 W Oak St, Titusville, PA 16354 Directions (814) 827-9770
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Titusville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I'm still seeing Dr. Patel & love that he is getting to the root of my problem. I find him to be a though Dr. I highly recommended Dr. Patel if you have any stomach issues.
About Dr. Nitin Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336323989
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.