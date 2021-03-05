Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Vandemark Psychiatry & Counseling, 2109 N Patterson St Ste B, Valdosta, GA 31602
Cook Outpatient Services, 1905 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA 31620
Mental Health Center Pharmacy, 334 Tifton Eldorado Rd, Tifton, GA 31794
Dr. Patel by far is the best. He explains everything to where you understand. He’s very patient and kind.
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.