Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Partners in Urology of New Jersey453 William St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 498-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Patel performed a very successful surgery for my daughter and treated her with great care and kindness.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Urology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
