Overview of Dr. Nitin Patel, MD

Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Patel works at RWJ Partners in Urology in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.