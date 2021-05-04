Overview of Dr. Nitin Rangnekar, MD

Dr. Nitin Rangnekar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Rangnekar works at Mercy Surgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor, Abdominal Pain and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.