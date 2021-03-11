Dr. Nitin Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Nitin Sharma, MD
Dr. Nitin Sharma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Pune / B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Garnet Health Doctors - Harris68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 333-8909
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was brought into the ER twice, first time no diagnosis after a 4 day admit. Then, a day later after discharge (second time in ER) I got Dr Sharma and his team and he immediately figured out that I was in septic shock and had a perforated stomach. I was in bad shape and hours from dying of sepsis. He saved my life that night, and I owe him everything for it. Thank goodness for his eyes that saw the issue others overlooked, and for the skill set given to him to get me through the surgery and post op care. After a total of 30 days and at least 3 admissions...I was finally on my way to healing up. He genuinely saved my life.
About Dr. Nitin Sharma, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1548460553
Education & Certifications
- University of Pune / B.J. Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
