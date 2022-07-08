Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD
Overview of Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD
Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Univ Of Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, India and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Tandon works at
Dr. Tandon's Office Locations
-
1
Ut Physicians Neurosciences6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tandon?
Dr Tandon performed my craniotomy in May and my care was excellent. He took the time to explain all options to me including risks and benefits. His staff are also excellent and friendly. Response time to questions on MyChart are very fast. Post surgical care was very attentive. I liked that I met with him at every appointment instead of rotating physicians. He seems to be very current on current and upcoming treatments. Would highly recommend
About Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952341315
Education & Certifications
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Univ Of Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandon works at
Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.