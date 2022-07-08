See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (107)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD

Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Univ Of Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, India and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Tandon works at UTHealth Houston Neurosciences in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tandon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut Physicians Neurosciences
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Chiari's Deformity

Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr Tandon performed my craniotomy in May and my care was excellent. He took the time to explain all options to me including risks and benefits. His staff are also excellent and friendly. Response time to questions on MyChart are very fast. Post surgical care was very attentive. I liked that I met with him at every appointment instead of rotating physicians. He seems to be very current on current and upcoming treatments. Would highly recommend
    CS — Jul 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD
    About Dr. Nitin Tandon, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952341315
    Education & Certifications

    • Armed Forces Med Coll, Univ Of Pune, Pune, Maharashtra, India
