Dr. Nitin Thapar, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Thapar works at Premier Psychiatry in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Psychiatry
    10745 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 799-8384
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 02, 2021
    I’ve had a handful of Doctors for mental health. Dr Thapar, his assistant Farrah Abraham are absolutely top notch. They both listened to me and my past issues. When prescribing medication they both approach it at using a lower dose to see how your body reacts to said medication. I have had zero issues with either one of them. Never had to sit in the waiting area for more than 10 minutes. When in their office I felt like they took all the time I needed.
    About Dr. Nitin Thapar, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1780927483
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nitin Thapar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thapar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thapar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thapar works at Premier Psychiatry in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Thapar’s profile.

    Dr. Thapar has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thapar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thapar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thapar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thapar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thapar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

