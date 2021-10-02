Dr. Nitin Thapar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thapar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Thapar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nitin Thapar, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Thapar works at
Locations
1
Premier Psychiatry10745 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 799-8384Wednesday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had a handful of Doctors for mental health. Dr Thapar, his assistant Farrah Abraham are absolutely top notch. They both listened to me and my past issues. When prescribing medication they both approach it at using a lower dose to see how your body reacts to said medication. I have had zero issues with either one of them. Never had to sit in the waiting area for more than 10 minutes. When in their office I felt like they took all the time I needed.
About Dr. Nitin Thapar, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1780927483
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
