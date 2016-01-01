Overview of Dr. Nitinkumar Shah, MD

Dr. Nitinkumar Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Nitin A Shah MD in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.