Dr. Nittor Jayaram, MD
Overview
Dr. Nittor Jayaram, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Palos Medical Group15300 West Ave Ste 122, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 403-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jayaram listens to your concerns, is very relatable, and explains why he is prescribing a medication. He pays attention to your questions, and you never feel rushed.
About Dr. Nittor Jayaram, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayaram has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.