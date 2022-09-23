Dr. Nitya Ramreddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramreddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitya Ramreddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nitya Ramreddy, MD
Dr. Nitya Ramreddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Aventura, FL.
Dr. Ramreddy's Office Locations
Arthritis Osteoporosis Center20880 W Dixie Hwy Ste 101, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 682-1441
- 2 900 Biscayne Blvd Apt 3008, Miami, FL 33132 Directions (305) 682-1441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramreddy is a very caring doctor. She takes time to listen to her patients. Very happy to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Nitya Ramreddy, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1962813899
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Ramreddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramreddy accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramreddy has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramreddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
