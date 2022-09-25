Dr. Nitza Alvarez-Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitza Alvarez-Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nitza Alvarez-Torres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Tri-County Heart Institute PA1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 531, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 504-3500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Tri-County Heart Institute PA - Leesburg26218 US Highway 27 Ste 103, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 504-3500
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I've had the good fortune to have Dr. Alvarez as my cardiologist for more than a few years now. She always takes the time to listen and then answers my questions in a way that I can understand the conditions. I never feel rushed during the appointment. Her staff is very responsive, friendly and helpful. You leave the office feeling she really cares about your health. Thank you.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659491983
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Alvarez-Torres has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez-Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez-Torres speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez-Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Torres.
