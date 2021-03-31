Overview of Dr. Nivedita Chander, MD

Dr. Nivedita Chander, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Uva Culpeper Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Chander works at Bluemont Nephrology Associates in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.