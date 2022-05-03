See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Nivedita Gunturi, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nivedita Gunturi, MD

Dr. Nivedita Gunturi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Gunturi works at Rush University Senior Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gunturi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geriatric Care Partners
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 955, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-7030
  2. 2
    North Tower
    5230 Centre Ave Rm 211, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 623-2465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Anxiety
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2022
    The physician provided a very detail visit. We reviewed my medications,my health any concerns or questions I had. She provided excellent services as a new patient.
    — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Nivedita Gunturi, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912240805
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nivedita Gunturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunturi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunturi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

