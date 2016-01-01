Overview

Dr. Nivedita Nadkarni, MD is a Pediatric Physical Therapist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Pediatric Physical Therapy, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Nadkarni works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.