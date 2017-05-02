Overview of Dr. Niveditha Meghadri, MD

Dr. Niveditha Meghadri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya.



They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.