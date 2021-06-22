Dr. Niveditha Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niveditha Mohan, MD
Overview of Dr. Niveditha Mohan, MD
Dr. Niveditha Mohan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan's Office Locations
UPMC Rheumatology & Autoimmunity3601 5th Ave Ste 2B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-6700
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-3087
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Can't believe the bad reviews. I find her to be very knowledgeable, kind, unhurried every time I have ever seen her. I research MD's and she was highly recommended by a nurse who I have great respect for. She did lots of xrays, lab tests my first appt. then came up with a plan that has absolutely worked for me. I have been to 3 other rheumatologists and had the most positve results with her. I find her very caring and would highly recommend her to anyone. Susan Hoak 6/21/21
About Dr. Niveditha Mohan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Tamil
- 1154422780
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan speaks Tamil.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
