Dr. Nixcela Ares-Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ares-Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nixcela Ares-Valdes, MD
Overview
Dr. Nixcela Ares-Valdes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Ares-Valdes works at
Locations
-
1
Clinic Pharmacy2028 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 682-7066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ares-Valdes?
Dr. Ares-Valdes was very caring and compassionate. She truly helped me during a difficult time.
About Dr. Nixcela Ares-Valdes, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1902002801
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ares-Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ares-Valdes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ares-Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ares-Valdes works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ares-Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ares-Valdes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ares-Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ares-Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.