Dr. Dhand accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niyati Dhand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Niyati Dhand, MD
Dr. Niyati Dhand, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Dhand works at
Dr. Dhand's Office Locations
Meridian Partners625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 640-7740
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-3817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is well versed in addiction. She listens well, and is not quick to prescribe controlled substances, as other psychiatrists in my experience have been. She is very professional.
About Dr. Niyati Dhand, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1447699855
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhand works at
Dr. Dhand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhand.
