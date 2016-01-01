Dr. Niyomi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niyomi Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Niyomi Patel, MD
Dr. Niyomi Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Medical Plaza Pediatrics8401 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (980) 369-3603
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Niyomi Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1639557481
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.