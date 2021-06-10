Overview of Dr. Nizam Meah, MD

Dr. Nizam Meah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.



Dr. Meah works at Your GI Center in Pearland, TX with other offices in Lake Jackson, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.