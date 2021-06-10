See All Gastroenterologists in Pearland, TX
Dr. Nizam Meah, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nizam Meah, MD

Dr. Nizam Meah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.

Dr. Meah works at Your GI Center in Pearland, TX with other offices in Lake Jackson, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Your GI Center
    2404 Smith Ranch Rd Ste 200, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 366-7938
  2. 2
    Your GI Center
    109 Parking Way St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 310-1242
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Your GI Center
    12951 South Fwy, Houston, TX 77047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 977-0972
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • Matagorda Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
ERCP With Spincterotomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Nizam Meah, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720174857
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nizam Meah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meah has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Meah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

