Overview of Dr. Nizamuddin Maruf, MD

Dr. Nizamuddin Maruf, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Maruf works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Germantown, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.