Dr. Nizamuddin Maruf, MD
Overview of Dr. Nizamuddin Maruf, MD
Dr. Nizamuddin Maruf, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Maruf works at
Dr. Maruf's Office Locations
Germantown19851 Observation Dr Ste 455, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 933-9660
Bethesda6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 503, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
a top flight doctor for sure
About Dr. Nizamuddin Maruf, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841209822
Education & Certifications
- St Paul-Ramsey Hosp
- J.J. Grp Hosps
- U Bombay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maruf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maruf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maruf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maruf has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maruf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maruf speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maruf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maruf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maruf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maruf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.