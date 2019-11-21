Dr. Nizar Charafeddine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charafeddine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nizar Charafeddine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nizar Charafeddine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Angleton, TX. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Hospital
Locations
Angleton Clinic-Complete Digestive Disease Care146 E Hospital Dr Ste 207, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (979) 549-9755
Pearland Clinic-Complete Digestive Disease Care2813 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 436-8166
Lake Jackson208 Oak Dr S Ste 602, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 549-9755
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
- Sweeny Community Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every one on staff was friendly, professional and knowledgeable. I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Charafeddine. He is so compassionate and caring. He had diagnosed my husband’s esophageal cancer 3 years ago and he spent several minutes during my visit to ask about him and express his sympathy about his passing. It meant so much to me. I have complete confidence in him and know that he will take my care personally. Besides being a great doctor, he is a kind and genuine person.
About Dr. Nizar Charafeddine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912090317
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology
