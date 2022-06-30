See All General Surgeons in Greenville, NC
Dr. Nizar Habal, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (30)
Map Pin Small Greenville, NC
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nizar Habal, MD

Dr. Nizar Habal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.

Dr. Habal works at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Breast Lift Surgery and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Habal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vidant Medical Center
    2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 847-4501
  2. 2
    Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Pllc
    2223 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 413-0036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center
  • Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr Habal is a great surgeon. He removed cancer from my breast and I felt no pain afterwards and healing fast. I recently visited him to confirm that I didn't have cancer in other breast. He is always compassionate, kind, and does not rush me. I love him.
    Virginia Roy — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Nizar Habal, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215932223
    Education & Certifications

    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nizar Habal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habal works at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Habal’s profile.

    Dr. Habal has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Breast Lift Surgery and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Habal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

