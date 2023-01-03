Overview

Dr. Nizar Hallak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Summit, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Hallak works at Aurora Health Care in Summit, WI with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.