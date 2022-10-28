See All Gastroenterologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Nizar Ramzan, MD

Gastroenterology
3.1 (55)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nizar Ramzan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Ramzan works at Colon & Digestive Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates Plc.
    8761 E Bell Rd Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 219-6662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Ramzan has been my gastroenterologist for about 15 years. During that time he has provided both periodic routine procedures as well as curative services. I have recommended to him to friends and relatives, and all of us have been very pleased with his services and expertise.
    Louis Lagrave — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Nizar Ramzan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    • SUNY Buffalo
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    • DJ Science College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nizar Ramzan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramzan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramzan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramzan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramzan works at Colon & Digestive Health in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ramzan’s profile.

    Dr. Ramzan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramzan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramzan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramzan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramzan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramzan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

