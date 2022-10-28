Overview

Dr. Nizar Ramzan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Ramzan works at Colon & Digestive Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.