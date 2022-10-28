Dr. Nizar Ramzan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramzan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nizar Ramzan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nizar Ramzan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates Plc.8761 E Bell Rd Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 219-6662
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ramzan has been my gastroenterologist for about 15 years. During that time he has provided both periodic routine procedures as well as curative services. I have recommended to him to friends and relatives, and all of us have been very pleased with his services and expertise.
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- SUNY Buffalo
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- DJ Science College
