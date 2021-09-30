Dr. Nizar Souayah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souayah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nizar Souayah, MD
Dr. Nizar Souayah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Hospitals of Medical School of Strasbourg
Rutgers Health Adult Neurology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2550
- University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Very thorough and conservative doctor. He makes sure to fully consider your symptoms before giving the diagnosis.
- Hospitals of Medical School of Strasbourg
- University of Pennsylvania Health System-Presbyterian Campus (Philadelphia)
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Souayah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souayah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souayah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souayah has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Ataxia and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Souayah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Souayah speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Souayah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souayah.
