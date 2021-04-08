Dr. Nizar Tannir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nizar Tannir, MD
Dr. Nizar Tannir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tannir's Office Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030, (713) 792-6161
1155 Pressler St Unit 1374, Houston, TX 77030, (713) 563-7265
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
I travel over 1,000 miles each month to see Dr. Tannir. I do this because I trust him with my health. I have been doing this for almost 6 years after a local Oncologist gave me a poor chance of living more than a year. Dr. Tannir practices the latest advances in immunotherapy while treating his patiences as he would members of his family.
About Dr. Nizar Tannir, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Tannir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tannir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannir.
