Overview

Dr. Njeri Thande, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlborough, CT. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Thande works at Middlesex Cardiology Associates in Marlborough, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.