Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD

Obstetrics
3.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD

Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Obiekwe works at VILLAGE PROFESSIONAL in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Obiekwe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier OB/GYN
    2505 Village Professional Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 705-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Obiekwe?

    Sep 16, 2022
    Four months ago I gave one of the BEST OB/GYN Dr. Obiekwe, a not so good review. Today I would like to clear that up I had a visit today I had to do a recheck on a Pap smear and she was wonderful. She came in and greeted me, she was smiling she was talking she did not rush me. She explained everything to me and answer all of my questions. That is the Dr. Obiekwe I remember. She is awesome. She was our OB/GYN for the birth of our son, he sixteen years old. I have seeing her for 17-18 years. Her office has the NICEST staff. I love LaQuita, Daphine and Nichole. I had the honors of me and Nicole today for the first time she’s wonderful too. It’s never too crowded nor a long wait. The best thing is she was willing to sit down and talk to me and answer my questions. She is back everybody. I love it. I would highly recommend Dr Obiekwe to anyone her professional judgment is on point without a second opinion. I trust her!!!!
    Sheila Wilburn — Sep 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD
    About Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730265430
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obiekwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obiekwe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obiekwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obiekwe works at VILLAGE PROFESSIONAL in Opelika, AL. View the full address on Dr. Obiekwe’s profile.

    Dr. Obiekwe has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obiekwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Obiekwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obiekwe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obiekwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obiekwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

