Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD

Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Nzerem-Johnson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nzerem-Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 21, 2018
    I have a 16-year-old daughter, and Dr. Johnson has been AMAZING! As a certified childbirth educator, I've seen many doctors over the years and she is to be trusted!
    Heather in Elk Grove, CA — Mar 21, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD
    About Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1477742070
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    • University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nzerem-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nzerem-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nzerem-Johnson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nzerem-Johnson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nzerem-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nzerem-Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nzerem-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nzerem-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

