Overview of Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD

Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Nzerem-Johnson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.