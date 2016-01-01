Overview of Dr. Nkem Nnaeto, MD

Dr. Nkem Nnaeto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine.



Dr. Nnaeto works at Universal Pediatrics in East Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.