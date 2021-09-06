Dr. Uzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nkemdilim Uzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Nkemdilim Uzo, MD
Dr. Nkemdilim Uzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Uzo's Office Locations
Adventhealth Centra Care - Wesley Chapel1127 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-2889
Adventhealth Centra Care - Brandon10222 Bloomingdale Ave, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (407) 200-2300
Adventist Health Systemsunbelt Inc11826 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (407) 200-2300
Adventhealth Centra Care -south Tampa301 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (407) 200-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, yet professional. Good bed side manner.
About Dr. Nkemdilim Uzo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1558322230
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
