Overview of Dr. Nkenge Jackson, MD

Dr. Nkenge Jackson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Bethesda North Hospital



Dr. Jackson works at Compassion Care for Women in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.