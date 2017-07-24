Dr. Nkenge Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nkenge Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nkenge Jackson, MD
Dr. Nkenge Jackson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Bethesda North Hospital
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
-
1
Compassionate Care For Women5354 Reynolds St Ste 420, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 299-5371
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
I have been a patient of Dr. Jackson since 2007. She is very friendly and courteous. I have recommended numerous of friends who loves her as well.
About Dr. Nkenge Jackson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750311387
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda North Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.