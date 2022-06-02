See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD

Oncology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD

Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.

Dr. Ezenwajiaku works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ezenwajiaku's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5302
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    UHealth at Plantation
    8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 210-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Jun 02, 2022
I wish to commend Dr Nk in the most positive terms and to express my gratitude for her care, concern, and kindness. Her total involvement and expertise were extaordinary. She is a model for how to treat a patient not just their condition.
Etana Jaffe — Jun 02, 2022
About Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD

  • Oncology
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • 1750728986
Education & Certifications

  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezenwajiaku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ezenwajiaku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ezenwajiaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezenwajiaku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezenwajiaku.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezenwajiaku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezenwajiaku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

