Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezenwajiaku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD
Overview of Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD
Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.
Dr. Ezenwajiaku works at
Dr. Ezenwajiaku's Office Locations
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I wish to commend Dr Nk in the most positive terms and to express my gratitude for her care, concern, and kindness. Her total involvement and expertise were extaordinary. She is a model for how to treat a patient not just their condition.
About Dr. Nkiruka Ezenwajiaku, MD
- Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1750728986
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezenwajiaku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezenwajiaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezenwajiaku works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezenwajiaku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezenwajiaku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezenwajiaku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezenwajiaku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.