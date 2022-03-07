Overview of Dr. Nneka Meka, DPM

Dr. Nneka Meka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago, IL and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Meka works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.