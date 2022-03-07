Dr. Nneka Meka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nneka Meka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago, IL and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-6850
Marrero4225 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 371-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Meka and her staff are effective and efficient. They respect your time and respond to your concerns and questions.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588002240
- Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago, IL
