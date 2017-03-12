Overview

Dr. Nnenna Agim, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Childrens Hospital



Dr. Agim works at Childrens Heart Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.