Dr. Nnenna Ukachi, MB BS

Pediatrics
Dr. Nnenna Ukachi, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Ukachi works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

    Augusta University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Abdominal Pain

Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bacterial Sepsis
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Otitis Media
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Nnenna Ukachi, MB BS

    Pediatrics
    English
    Female
    1376821173
    Education & Certifications

    Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    Augusta University Medical Center

