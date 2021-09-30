Dr. Archer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noah Archer Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Noah Archer Jr, MD
Dr. Noah Archer Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Archer Jr works at
Dr. Archer Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health at Silverstream2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (833) 922-8800
-
2
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Northchase4320 Henson Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 505-4573Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every time we visit Dr. Archer and the North Chase staff we are treated so well. My husband does not like doctors and when he went for our daughter's check up he even said Dr. Archer was amazing. Patient portal you will always receive an answer from his staff or himself and always available to answer any questions or concerns.
About Dr. Noah Archer Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568576213
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
