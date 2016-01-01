Overview of Dr. Noah Bass, MD

Dr. Noah Bass, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Somerset Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Bass works at ARTHRITIS & INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Arthritis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.