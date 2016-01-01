See All Rheumatologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Noah Bass, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Noah Bass, MD

Dr. Noah Bass, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Somerset Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Bass works at ARTHRITIS & INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Arthritis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Internal Medicine Associates
    580 S Aiken Ave Ste 430, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 682-2434
  2. 2
    Arthritis & Internal Medicine Associates
    3500 5th Ave Ste 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 682-2434
  3. 3
    600 OXFORD DR, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 682-2434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Somerset Hospital
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Noah Bass, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114999026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noah Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bass has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Arthritis and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.