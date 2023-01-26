Dr. Noah Gratch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gratch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noah Gratch, MD
Overview
Dr. Noah Gratch, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Gratch works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery820 2nd Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 661-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Commack353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 543-4888
-
3
Hampton Bays225 W Montauk Hwy Ste 101, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 728-7288
-
4
Park South Medical PLLC1545 Unionport Rd, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (718) 892-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gratch?
Professional staff-very helpful and attentive. Dr. Gratch has an excellent professional patient-doctor manner. He listens and is engaging about any concerns, and is informative about the procedure. Most of all he is responsive, communicative and accessible.
About Dr. Noah Gratch, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558380816
Education & Certifications
- Ny Pres
- UCLA
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gratch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gratch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gratch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gratch works at
Dr. Gratch has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gratch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gratch speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Gratch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gratch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gratch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gratch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.