Dr. Noah Heftler, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Noah Heftler, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Heftler works at Noah S Heftler MD PLLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Noah S Heftler MD PLLC
    150 E 58th St Frnt 4, New York, NY 10155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 583-2966
  2. 2
    133 E 58th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 583-2966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Warts
Athlete's Foot
Warts
Genital Warts
Athlete's Foot
Warts

Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Noah Heftler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346376696
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
