Overview of Dr. Noah Horowitz, MD

Dr. Noah Horowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.



Dr. Horowitz works at M.a.c. Anesthesia Services Pllc in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.