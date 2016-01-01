Dr. Lubowsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noah Lubowsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noah Lubowsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Lubowsky works at
Locations
1
Premier Medical Associates310 Rodi Rd Ste 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 342-6032
2
Heritage Valley Endocrinology1 Peartree Way, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 728-9404
3
Joslin Diabetes Center - Wph5140 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1724
4
Premier Medical Associates3824 Northern Pike Ste 415, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 342-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Noah Lubowsky, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255388716
Education & Certifications
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
