Overview of Dr. Noah Parker, MD

Dr. Noah Parker, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Laryngology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Sleep Apnea and Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.