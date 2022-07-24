Dr. Noah Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noah Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Noah Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Noah Rodriguez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc6650 Alton Pkwy Bldg 2, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Noah Rodriguez is an amazing Clinician. His office staff is professional and often times quick with any questions I may have. He is a straight shooter- which I appreciate. With a serious illness, you need a Physician who will tell you through his 20+ experience- what he feels is best for you. My appointment times have always been efficient, provided me with knowledge and understanding of my diagnosis and follow up has been outstanding. I have had an optimal experience since my diagnosis and aftercare.
About Dr. Noah Rodriguez, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053498980
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
