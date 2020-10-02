See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Noah Rosen, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Noah Rosen, MD

Dr. Noah Rosen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Jefferson U

Dr. Rosen works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck
    611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 325-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Psychoanalysis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 02, 2020
    Dr. Rosen is unambiguously one of the top doctors in his headache specialty. He spent over an hour with me during my initial visit. He carefully listened to and documented my history. He carefully reviewed my case and explained my options. He then made a plan for treatment to address my problem. He was simply exceptional!
    Anthony Chiarenza — Oct 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Noah Rosen, MD
    About Dr. Noah Rosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376563486
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jefferson U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ny U/Manhattan Vet Adm Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noah Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

