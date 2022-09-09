Dr. Sands has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noah Sands, MD
Dr. Noah Sands, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Head & Neck Surgical Group LLC425 W 59th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 262-4444
Manhattan Surgery Center619 W 54Th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 581-1987
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sands was extremely gracious, personable, patient, and above all, reassuring. I'm not an easy patient to deal with, but he worked quickly and efficiently, and got the job done.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
