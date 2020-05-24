Overview of Dr. Noah Scherrer, MD

Dr. Noah Scherrer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Scherrer works at Surgical Care Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.