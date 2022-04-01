Dr. Noah Shaftel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaftel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noah Shaftel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noah Shaftel, MD
Dr. Noah Shaftel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Shaftel works at
Dr. Shaftel's Office Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 221-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaftel?
He repaired the tendon in my finger and returned my hand to fill funtion. Easy to ask questions to as well.
About Dr. Noah Shaftel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932355955
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Hosp
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaftel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaftel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaftel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaftel works at
Dr. Shaftel has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaftel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaftel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaftel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaftel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaftel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.